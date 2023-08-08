New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has paid Rs 1,159 crore income tax in the 2021-22 fiscal.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave details of the income tax paid by the BCCI and its income and expenditures in the last five years based on the returns filed.

Also Read | ‘He Worked Hard To Send Me to Cricket Academy’ Tilak Verma Recounts Father's Sacrifices After International Debut During IND vs WI T20I Series 2023.

In the financial year 2020-21, BCCI paid Rs 844.92 crore in income tax, slightly lower than Rs 882.29 crore paid in 2019-20.

In FY2019, the board paid Rs 815.08 crore as taxes, higher than Rs 596.63 crore paid in 2017-18.

Also Read | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Quarterfinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Quarters of Football WWC.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, BCCI had earned a revenue of Rs 7,606 crore, while its expenditure stood at close to Rs 3,064 crore. In 2020-21, its income stood at Rs 4,735 crore and expenditure at Rs 3,080 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)