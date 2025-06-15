New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The daily allowances of the BCCI staff across departments, which have not been paid since January, will finally be released following the streamlining of the domestic 'tournament allowance policy' by the board's top brass.

As per the existing BCCI travel policy, the employees are paid per diem of Rs 15,000 for short-term travel (up to four days) and Rs 10,000 for long travel usually relating to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Women's Premier League (WPL) and ICC events hosted by India. A one time incidental allowance during the travel is Rs 7500.

According to the revised policy, the incidental allowance component has been removed and employees will now be paid a flat Rs 10,000 per day for their time on the road. The IPL window is slightly longer than two months while ICC events also last at least a month.

A BCCI source told PTI that after tax deduction at source, the per day allowance comes to Rs 6500.

As the policy was going to be revised, the BCCI staff including the finance, operations and media department have not been paid their daily allowances for the IPL and WPL but now that the policy has been formulated, their dues should be cleared soon.

"A clear cut policy was needed in terms of allowances as some employees were claiming allowances even when they were operating out of the Mumbai headquarters during tournaments. Now that it has been devised, the dues will be cleared soon," added the source.

For more clarity, an employee who is travelling for the whole of 70-day IPL would be eligible for a daily allowance of Rs 10,000 with the total claiming amounting to Rs 7 lakh.

For someone who has limited travel during the IPL would be eligible to claim only 60 percent of the 70-day allowance and someone who is not travelling at all can claim 40 percent of the amount accrued for 70 days.

As far as foreign travel is concerned, most BCCI employees are paid USD 300 per day.

On the other hand, the honorary office-bearers including president, secretary, treasurer, vice-president and joint secretary, are entitled to a daily allowance of USD 1000 on foreign tours.

They are also paid Rs 40000 for a one day meeting within India and Rs 30000 per day for a multi-day domestic work trip. PTI

