Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 22 (ANI): Siliguri Strikers on Saturday delivered a stellar performance by defeating Harbour Diamonds by 5 wickets in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League here in Kolkata. The match, held at Eden Gardens, saw Siliguri Strikers' disciplined bowling restrict Harbour Diamonds to 142 runs before chasing down the target in just 17.5 overs.

The match began with Harbour Diamonds batting first. From the top order, Vishal Bhati scored a quick 34 off 28 balls, while Manoj Tiwary contributed 35 off 23 deliveries. However, the rest of the batting lineup couldn't withstand Siliguri's tight bowling. Raju Haldar and Nuruddin Mondal bowled with precision, taking a combined total of 6 wickets, preventing Harbour from setting a big score.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar Draws Parallel Between Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand Great Richard Hadlee, Says 'Common Thread Between the Two Is Mastery'.

Chasing 143, Siliguri Strikers got off to a bad start, losing two wickets in the first two overs. However, batter Lokesh Gait played a fiery innings of 42 runs off just 30 balls and was adjudged the 'Player of the Match.' Opening batter and skipper Anustup Majumdar added a crucial 28 runs.

The duo's 74-run stand laid a solid foundation for the win. In the middle order, Ankush Tyagi scored 29 (off 21 balls), and Shubham Chatterjee remained unbeaten on 26 (off 18 balls), easing the chase. From Harbour's side, Vishal Bhati put up some resistance with 2 wickets, but it wasn't enough to stop the defeat.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Ollie Pope's Century Gives 'Goosebumps' to Ben Duckett, Says 'He Comes In and Takes All the Pressure off You' (Watch Video).

With this 5-wicket win, Servotech Siliguri Strikers have further solidified their position on the points table. The team's batting strength and disciplined bowling will surely boost their confidence ahead of upcoming fixtures. Siliguri Strikers' next match is scheduled for June 23 against Shrachi Roar Tigers at 7 PM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)