The second edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League will take place from June 11 to June 28. The Bengal Pro T20 League will see 31 matches that will be hosted at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The showpiece tournament will see eight teams – Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, Servotech Silliguri Strikers, Sobisco Smashers Malda, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, Harbour Diamonds, Adamas Howrah Warriors and Murshidabad Kings – fighting with each other for the prestigious title.

The Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 season will follow a single round-robin format, where all teams will play seven league stage matches. The top four franchises in the standings will reach the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will then meet each other for the ultimate battle. The 2024 edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League saw the Sobisco Smashers Malda and the Murshidabad Kings facing each other in the final. Sadly, the championship match was washed away due to rain, and both franchises were declared the joint winners.

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

Aishik Patel, Jagmohan Gupta, Pankaj Shaw, Rahul Kundu, Ranjot Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Sudip Chatterjee, Ayush Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Soumyadip Mandal, Akash Ghatak, Rahul Gupta, Vivek Singh, Priyanshu Gaurav Srivastava, Sandipan Das Jr, Sourav Halder, Vaibhav Yadav

Shrachi Rarh Tigers

Abhijeet Bhagat, Abhishek Das, Kazi Saifi, Saikat Das, Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Chauhan, Sayan Mondal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Abhishek Bose, Avirup Gupta, Siddharth Patidar, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Mayank Jha, Mohammad Shami, Pradipta Pramanik, Pritam Chakraborty, Ravi Kumar, Sumanta Gupta

Servotech Siliguri Strikers

Ankur Paul, Ankush Tyagi, Anustup Majumdar, Irshad Alam, Lokesh Gait, Subham Chatterjee, Tarun Godara, Aditya Singh, Pawan, Sachin Yadav, Vikas Singh, Nuruddin Mondal, Sourav Paul, Akash Deep, Mithilesh Das, Raju Halder, Shivamm Bharati, Suraj Jaiswal

Sobisco Smashers Malda

Arjun Bhardwaj, Avilin Ghosh, Ramesh Prasad, Shuvam Dey, V Venkat Raj, Aditya Roy, Brijesh Sharma, Harsimar Patheja, Sk Janishar Akhter Nishar, Viraj Krishna, Writtick Chatterjee, Gitimoy Basu, Akhil, Arjun Singh, Ishan Porel, Kaif Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Mohanta

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

Dron Chatterjee, Harsh Vardhan Jajodia, MD Kaif, Arjun Kumar, Ayush Kumar Singh, Bhoirob De Sarkar, Karan Lal, Ronit Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Abishek Porel, Sandeep Tomar, Akash Pandey, Anurag Tiwari, Debopratim Haldar, Sanjib Goswami, Sayan Ghosh, Vipin Chandra

Harbour Diamonds

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Badal Singh Balyan, Chandrahas Dash, Manoj Tiwary, Balkesh Yadav, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Kaushik Giri, Kaushik Maity, Pradeep Kumar, Priyank Patel, Rahul Prasad, Subham Sarkar, Vishal Bhati, Abhishek Raman, Geet Puri, Prakash Roy, Prayas Barman, Vijay Srivastava. Bengal Pro T20 2025: Former India Wicket-Keeper Wriddhiman Saha Joins Siliguri Strikers as Mentor.

Adamas Howrah Warriors

Agniswar Das, Arindam Ghosh, Shakir Gandhi, Sujit Yadav, Aamir Gani, Debangshu Pakhira, Deepak Kumar, Kanishk Seth, Pramod Chandila, Rohit, Saksham Sharma, Shashank Singh, Agastya Shukla, Jayveer Singh, Sachin Chaudhary, Shreyan Chakraborty, Yuvraj Keswani

Murshidabad Kings

Ankit Chatterjee, Dilshad Khan, Koushik Ghosh, Nikhil Singh, Priyam Sarkar, Sayed Irfan Aftab, Sudip Gharami, Sukhmeet Singh, Toufik Mondal, Rishabh Chaudhary, Saurabh Singh, Tanmoy Pramanick, Vikas Singh, Agniv Pan, Aniket Singh, Saksham Chaudhary, Sayan Paul

