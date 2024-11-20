New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed stalwart Virat Kohli to excel in Australia in the 'biggest Test challenge,' a trial where his competitive spirit truly shines.

India and Kohli's recent slump has gone hand-in-hand. The Rohit Sharma-led side succumbed to a historic 3-0 home series whitewash against New Zealand weeks before facing Australia in five Tests, beginning in Perth on Friday.

In four years, Kohli has racked up just 1,838 runs from 34 Tests, averaging 31.68, comprising just two centuries and nine fifties.

Amid India's struggle to be up to the mark and Kohli's dry spell with the bat, the former all-rounder expects the star batter to rise to the biggest challenge, a series that could be the turning point of his career.

Irfan, who orchestrated India's sole Test victory in Perth in 2008, believes Kohli will "feed off" the energy and big challenges to exude dominance on Australian turfs once again.

"Why I believe Virat Kohli will excel in Australia: 1) He thrives against pace. Despite his recent dip in Test form, his numbers against pace remain exceptional. Australia's fast and bouncy pitches will play to his strengths. 2) Kohli feeds off energy and big challenges. The Aussies will come hard at him, and there's no bigger Test challenge than playing Australia in their backyard. This is when Kohli's competitive spirit truly shines," Pathan wrote on X.

When critics pondered Kohli's future, the Australian conditions have offered him solace. In 2012 and 2014, Kohli's charisma took over the headlines. With his charismatic attitude, Kohli scored runs for fun and toyed with Australian quicks, considered to be one of the greats in the format.

Kohli's numbers in Australia speak volumes about his prowess to perform under gruelling conditions. He has been Australia's nightmare on their turf with his sheer batting technique and ability to absorb pressure.

In Tests in Australia, the 36-year-old has garnered 1,352 runs, averaging 54.08 with four fifties and six centuries. Overall, Kohli has faced Australia in 25 Tests, accumulating 2,402 runs, with five half-centuries and eight tons under his belt. (ANI)

