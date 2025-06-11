Stuttgart, Jun 11 (PTI) India's number one doubles player Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway fought their hearts out before losing the BOSS Open pre-quarterfinals, here.

In a match where both sets were decided by tie-breakers, the Indo-American combine lost 6-7 (5) 6-7 (5) to Santiago Gonzalez from Mexico and Austin Krajicek from the USA in one hour and 34 minutes.

India's challenge is still alive in the tournament, with veteran Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji competing with their respective partners.

Balaji and and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela are up against the second-seeded French pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.

The 45-year-old Bopanna has teamed up with Belgium's Sander Gille and they will take on the local combination of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner.

