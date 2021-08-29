New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lauded table tennis player Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, and said she has done the nation proud.

Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final here.

"Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the Silver medal. India applauds your achievement. You've done the nation proud," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Patel for her achievement, and said the entire nation is proud of her.

"The entire country is proud of you Bhavina Patel Ji. Congratulations and best wishes for winning the Silver medal in Table Tennis in Tokyo Paralympics with your stunning and historic performance," she said on Twitter.PTI SKC

