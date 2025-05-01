Seoul, May 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar was among the 72 players who could not complete their first round at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open due to rain and lightening.

Bhullar was 1-under through 14 holes after starting from the back nine.

The 11-time winner on the Asian Tour, Bhullar, had 13 pars before he birdied the Par-5 fourth hole. He had four holes to play and was four shots behind the leader, the 15-year-old amateur star Seonghyeon An.

An was the surprise early leader as he was 5-under with six birdies against one bogey for a five-under-par 66.

