Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game on Friday, May 2. The GT vs SRH IPL 2025 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With the IPL 2025 points table heating up, the Gujarat vs Hyderabad contest becomes more crucial for both sides. The Shubman Gill-led GT are coming into this contest after suffering a crushing defeat against the former champions Rajasthan Royals. Although they are in a decent position in the standings but a loss here will put them under pressure. GT vs SRH IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pat Cummins' SRH won their recent clash against the Chennai Super Kings. However, their overall campaign is underwhelming. They need to win their upcoming matches, otherwise, a loss against Gujarat will eliminate them from the tournament. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Shine As GT Register Hat-Trick of Wins in Season 18

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Jos Buttler (GT)

Batters: Sai Sudharshan (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Travis Head (SRH)

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Washington Sundar (GT)

Bowlers: Harshal Patel (SRH), Pat Cummins (SRH), Prasidh Krishna (GT), Rashid Khan (GT)

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler (c), Prasidh Krishna (vc)

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Jos Buttler (GT), Sai Sudharshan (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Travis Head (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Washington Sundar (GT), Harshal Patel (SRH), Pat Cummins (SRH), Prasidh Krishna (GT), Rashid Khan (GT)

