Rabat (Morocco), Nov 4 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar carded one-under 72 to emerge as the best-placed Indian at tied 27th after the second round of the International Series Morocco here.

Bhullar, a nine-time winner on the Asian Tour, and a one-time winner on the European Tour, was even par for 36 holes as he led a group of seven Indians into the weekend rounds.

SSP Chawrasia (73-74) and Aman Raj (74-73) were tied 32nd, Jyoti Randhawa (73-75) was tied 39th, Viraj Madappa (75-74) and Karandeep Kochhar (75-74) were tied 50th and Ajeetesh Sandhu (74-76) was tied 62nd.

The Indians missing the cut were Veer Ahlawat (76-79), S Chikkarangappa (79-77) and Honey Baisoya (76-81).

Canadian Richard T. Lee fired a classy eight-under-par 65 to take the halfway lead at the USD 1.5 million event. Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong returned a 72 and is in second place, while Australian Scott Hend and Spaniard David Puig are a stroke further behind after carding 69 and 70 respectively.

Bhullar, who found a lot of fairways, but missed a lot of putts – needing 34 in the first round – was less accurate off the tee on the second day. But he went through his round in 27 putts.

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (70) and Rattanon Wannasrichan (71), Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent (71) and Englishman Steve Lewton (73) are another stroke adrift.

Lee, the 32-year-old two-time winner on the Asian Tour, who spent four days in Dubai to acclimatise himself, eagled the par-five fifth, made three birdies in a row from the 10th, birdied 18 but missed numerous chances, including nearly holing out for an eagle on the sixth, to go even lower.

Nitithorn, who won The DGC Open in March for his maiden success on the Asian Tour and in August triumphed in the International Series Singapore, now sits in third position on the Tour's Order of Merit.

