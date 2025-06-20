Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday made a scathing attack on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) leadership, calling the current administration under president Kalyan Chaubey a "circus" riddled with all-round mismanagement.

Chaubey hit back through an official statement, dismissing the allegations as “baseless” and accusing Bhutia of “deliberately distorting the image of AIFF”.

Also Read | Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Final Live Streaming: Watch Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Riders Cricket Match Live Telecast Online.

In a no-holds-barred press conference here, Bhutia said Indian football has been experiencing one of the worst phases in recent history -- both in performance and credibility -- under the stewardship of Chaubey.

“The AIFF today is a circus. And when you put jokers in those positions, it's bound to become a circus,” Bhutia said, pointing to the federation's inability to resolve the I-League championship impasse between Inter Kashi and Churchill Brothers.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal Make Reel Enacting As Duryodhana and Shakuni Mama, Have Fans Floored With Laughter (Watch Video).

The fate of the I-League title hinges on a Court of Arbitration for Sport's verdict on the appeal filed by Inter Kashi against a decision of the AIFF's Appeals Committee.

“They (AIFF) should have made a clear decision when the controversy erupted. Instead, they let the league continue in confusion. Clubs were treated unfairly. It's embarrassing for Indian football,” said Bhutia.

Bhutia repeated his earlier criticism of Chaubey's decision to withdraw India's bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, leaving Saudi Arabia the sole candidate in the fray.

"Why did we suddenly withdraw our 2027 AFC Asian Cup bid and agree to host the Santosh Trophy in Saudi Arabia instead? This has to be investigated by someone neutral,” said Bhutia, alleging "financial misuse" by the AIFF president.

Chaubey has now expressed India's interest in bidding for the 2031 edition of the AFC Asian Cup.

“When we had the best chance, we gave it away. Now we're looking at 2031 where seven countries, including World Cup-qualified Uzbekistan, are interested. It makes no sense,” said the legendary striker.

Dismissing Bhutia's allegations, Chaubey said, “As a member of the (AIFF) Executive Committee, Mr. Bhutia has access to appropriate and empowered platforms to express his views.

“However, since his defeat in September 2022 (AIFF president's election), he has consistently and deliberately made baseless allegations and presented a distorted image of the AIFF. These actions tarnish the federation's reputation and Indian football internationally.”

Chaubey invited Bhutia to the upcoming AIFF Executive Committee meeting on July 2, saying he can raise his concerns and suggestions there.

“He is most welcome to present any constructive proposals, which will be duly deliberated upon in the spirit of transparency, collaboration, and collective development of Indian football,” Chaubey said in an AIFF statement. PTI

'Not interested in contesting AIFF elections if there's govt interference'

===========================================

Bhutia, who lost a lopsided election for the AIFF president against Chaubey in 2022, said he's not keen on contesting polls again if there is interference from the government.

"If there is interference from the government and other various things, then I don't think I would want to get into fighting an election for the AIFF president.

"But yes, if everybody feels that I can do a job, I am okay with it... If somebody is going to sincerely do good for Indian football, I am more than happy to support."

On whether sports and politics can mix, he said: "Ideally, it's not bad. We've seen politicians like Mr (Priyaranjan) Das Munshi and Praful Patel do a decent job. But because of Kalyan, now all sportspersons are being tagged badly."

Bhutia further criticised Manolo Marquez's earlier dual role (both FC Goa and India coach) and highlighted the lack of planning and clarity on the part of the AIFF.

"We should have sat with Manolo Marquez and asked him to choose -- either FC Goa or India. Or wait for six months. There was no plan. No meeting of the technical committee.

"I don't mind Indian coaches, but for grassroots and long-term development, we need experts from Portugal, Spain... Those who've worked in academy systems."

He also took potshots at AIFF's handling of the negotiations with Indian Super League organisers FSDL regarding the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) which ends in December.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)