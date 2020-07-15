New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) said that winning the tournament in 2016 was his favourite IPL moment.

Bhuvneshwar was participating in a question and answer session on Twitter where he gave his take on fans' queries.

The 30-year-old bowler was asked to name his favourite IPL moment and Bhuvneshwar responded by saying, "Winning the IPL 2016".

The IPL 2016 final was played on May 29. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs to lift the coveted trophy. Bhuvneshwar was economical in the match as he gave away just 25 runs in the four overs that too in a high scoring game.

During the question and answer session, Bhuvneshwar also said his favourite food is "Kadhi Chawal" and the right arm bowler is trying to improve his fitness amid no sporting activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The right-arm bowler would have been in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

