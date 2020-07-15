Dhaka, July 15: Bangladesh all-rounder Mashrafe Mortaza has revealed that he has recovered from COVID-19 after treatment at home for the coronavirus since June.

Mortaza released a statement on his Facebook page on Tuesday and said: "I heard the results of the test this evening, which is negative."

"I am thankful to everyone who prayed for me, was beside us and showed concern during this time."

He, however, informed that his wife Sumona Haque still remains positive and is under treatment.

"But my wife is still COVID-19 positive after two weeks of being diagnosed. She is doing well. Keep her in your prayers."

"I got treatment at home. To those who are affected, stay positive. Keep faith in Allah and abide by the rules. Together we will keep fighting the virus," he added.

The former Bangladesh skipper was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 20.

Mortaza had stepped down from captaincy during Bangladesh's last home series against Zimbabwe in February. His retirement has been talked about for quite some time now however he hasn't made any official announcement.

The right-arm bowler has so far represented Bangladesh in 220 ODIs in which he has scalped 270 wickets. He has also played 36 Tests and 54 T20Is in which he has picked 78 and 42 wickets respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).