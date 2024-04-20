Madrid, Apr 20 (AP) Athletic Bilbao drew with Granada 1-1 in a Spanish league match that won't satisfy either club for different reasons.

Bilbao need points to secure a Champions League place but the draw on Friday left it three behind Atletico Madrid, which has a game in hand.

Atletico has fourth place, with the top four guaranteed places in next year's Champions League.

"The Champions League spot is the dream," Bilbao's Nico Williams said.

"It's frustrating when the ball won't go in, but we have to keep plugging away."

At the other end of the table, Granada is in serious relegation danger. With six matches remaining, it is seven points behind third-to-last Cadiz. Almeria is in last place.

Granada's hopes of a fourth win of the season were raised early in the first half when a Gerard Gumbau corner kick took the slightest of touches off Bilbao's Iñaki Williams and flew in.

But the home side drew equal after 23 minutes. Gorka Guruzeta showed the poacher's instinct that has brought him 13 league goals when he pounced on a loose ball and fired into the roof of the net.

Gorkueta had a goal bound shot cleared off the line by Ignasi Miquel a few minutes later and Iñaki Williams almost made up for his earlier mistake but his late volley flashed wide of the post. AP

