One of the greatest rivalries in the world of football, El Clasico, is scheduled to kick off again. The two sides will be meeting at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid for a La Liga 2025-26 fixture. Real Madrid CF, the top-placed side, will be hosting the defending champions, FC Barcelona, and nothing short of a thriller will be expected. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 is scheduled to start at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Sunday, October 26. This is organized to be the tenth game for both sides in the ongoing Spanish top-tier. La Liga 2025–26: Four Things We Learned From Matchday Nine As Barcelona Set To Face Real Madrid in El Clasico.

El Clasico is not just any rivalry; it is one of the biggest battles club football has ever witnessed. It is a fight between the most successful club in the world, Real Madrid CF, and their biggest rivals, FC Barcelona, a club which weighs equally in history and almost at par in success. This rivalry is one that is over a century old, with the first El Clasico being played in 1902. As it is time again for a Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash, read below and see the overall head-to-head record of both sides in El Clasico. Barcelona Win Spanish Super Cup 2025 Defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in Final; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde Score in Supercopa de Espana El Clasico (Watch Goals Highlights).

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-To-Head Record

Team Total Wins Goals Scored Draws FC Barcelona 104 435 51 Real Madrid 106 443 51

After over 100 years and 261 games, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are almost at par in the overall record. Both sides have met in numerous occasions, in the ordinary league matches, which don't stay ordinary in El Clasico. In knock-outs, Champions League face-offs, and also in finals, multiple title-deciders. Los Blancos still have a minor edge over the Cules. The last five matches have however been fully dominated by Barca. Hansi Flick's Catalan side has all won all the last four games. Real Madrid won the other one, which was also in La Liga.

