Miami [US], May 8 (ANI): Elon Musk took a break from his Twitter overhaul this weekend to jet down to South Florida for the Miami Grand Prix. The 51-year-old wasn't the only billionaire in the paddock. Not to be outdone, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos was also spotted at the Miami International Autodrome.

Ahead of FP3, the Tesla boss was spotted chatting with Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner on Saturday. Holding his son in his arms, Musk appeared to have been given a tour of the current Constructor Championship leaders' garage, according to Sky Sports.

The SpaceX chief was seen trying on a pair of headphones, while Horner watched on. Horner revealed that Musk was there at the invite of Larry Ellison, executive chairman of the team's title sponsor Oracle.

'We were talking about batteries, regeneration and so on. Great to have them here this weekend,' he told Sky Sports.

Bezos wasn't hanging around with the favourites but rather one of the underdogs for the weekend, McLaren. The billionaire was picked up by TV cameras working on the team's pit wall with the McLaren engineers, according to Sky Sports. It appears McLaren CEO Zak Brown even stepped down to allow Bezos a seat at the wall.

The next Formula 1 race is scheduled on May 21 at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari racing track in Italy. (ANI)

