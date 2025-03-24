Palm Harbor, Mar 24 (AP) Billy Horschel hit a 9-iron from near the base of a tree high in the air and onto the green, just like anyone would expect from a PGA Tour player.

Except he hit this shot left-handed.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Feels Mumbai Indians Fell 15-20 Runs Short; Names Chennai Super Kings Star Who Took Game Away From Them.

Horschel delivered a most improbable birdie Sunday in the Valspar Championship when he inverted a 9-iron and hit what otherwise looked to be a normal shot on the par-5 fifth hole. Even sweeter was capping it off by making a 30-foot putt.

Horschel wound up in a tie for fourth.

Also Read | DC vs LSG Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match 4.

His theatrics began when he pulled a 3-iron and the ball settled just to the right of a large pine.

“There was no way to hit it but lefty,” Horschel said. “I grabbed a 9-iron hoping it wouldn't go too far, and I was just hoping to get it up in the air and go straight.”

He also required some gallery control — specifically his young son.

“The funny thing was my little boy was about 50 yards in front of me just to the left on the cart path sitting down, and I had to yell at him to sort of get out of the way because I didn't know exactly where this thing could go,” Horschel said. “Last thing I need to do is call my wife and tell her I just hit my son with a golf ball.

“Listen, it was a hit-and-hope shot and I pulled it off and to make the putt ... I mean, funny things happen like that.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)