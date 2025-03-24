The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash will be hosted at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Monday, March 24. The fourth match of the IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi will be led by veteran all-rounder Axar Patel, whereas Rishabh Pant will captain Lucknow Super Giants. DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Cricket fans will be eager to know which players make it to the playing XIs of both franchises. Although this is the season's first game for both teams, Delhi and Lucknow are likely to follow the same pattern in their upcoming matches. Both franchises have some new faces in their camp for the IPL season 18.

Delhi Capitals

For the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis might open the innings for the Delhi Capitals. Abhishek Porel could bat in the No. 3 position, which will strengthen the top order of the Capitals. In the middle order, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be their frontline batter alongside Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi and captain Axar Patel. In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, and T Natarajan will lead the attack.

DC Playing XI vs LSG

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (capt), Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan

Impact Players: Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants will see a new opening pair, with uncapped Yuvraj Chaudhary pairing up with experienced Mitchell Marsh. In the number three position, we could see hard-hitter Ayush Badoni. In the middle order, captain Rishabh Pant will be their important batter. Nicholas Pooran, David Miller and Shahbaz Ahmed will take the responsibility to score quick runs for their side against Delhi Capitals. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shamar Joseph will fill the rest of the slots. DC vs LSG IPL 2025, Visakhapatnam Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

LSG Playing XI vs DC

Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph

Impact Players: Prince Yadav, Shardul Thakur

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).