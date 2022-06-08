Johannesburg [South Africa], June 8 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the provisional 21-player Proteas women squad that will be representing Team South Africa in T20 cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 29 to August 7.

South Africa are in Group B and will come up against New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka for a place in the semi-finals, with the final set for August 7.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Shares a Happy Selfie With Hubby Virat Kohli From Their Summer Vacation.

The talented group of players features 14 members of the squad who took part in the 2020 ICCWomen's T20 Cricket World Cup as well all 18 stars who travelled and played in this year's 50-over global showpiece in New Zealand.

Captain, Dane van Niekerk has also been named in the enlarged squad as she continues herrehabilitation journey from a fractured ankle, while the only uncapped player in Delmi Tucker is also listed as a potential member of the Games' contingent.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Despite not playing much T20 cricket in the last 12 months, the Proteas will head into Birmingham Games as serious contenders following their impressive showing in the 2020 T20 World Cup where they were denied by Duckworth/Lewis in the semi-finals against hosts and eventual winners, Australia.

Hilton Moreeng's charges are currently in Ireland for a white ball tour that features a three-match T20 series, with South Africa levelling the series one-all with a vehement display in the second encounter following a defeat in the series-opener. The decider gets underway on June 8.

"This is a momentous occasion for Cricket South Africa and women's cricket as a whole as we prepare to send a team to the prestigious Commonwealth Games for the first time in 24 years, where the men's team proudly won gold at the Malaysia Games in 1998," said CSA Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki in a statement.

South Africa will finalize their Commonwealth Games preparation with three rip-roaring T20 clashes against England between July 21-25 as part of their multi-format tour to the United Kingdom.

South Africa women CWG 2022 provisional squad: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Delmari Tucker. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)