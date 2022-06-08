India and South Africa will face off against each other in the first T20I match of the five-game series. The clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 09, 2022 (Thursday) as both sides aim for a winning start. So ahead of the IND vs SA 1st T20I clash, we bring you the details about the weather in Delhi and how the pitch could behave. IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Preview & Playing XI: Teams Look to Start Afresh After IPL.

Both teams return to international action following the conclusion of IPL 2022. India have been brilliant in the shortest international format and are coming off a clean sweep of Sri Lanka at home. Meanwhile, South Africa last played the format during the T20 World Cup 2021 and will be looking to get to winning ways.

Delhi Weather Report

Delhi Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Delhi will be hot but great for an uninterrupted game of cricket. The temperatures will be in the higher 3o degrees Celsius mark but it will cool down as the game progresses. There are no chances of rain.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch has traditionally been on the slower side and spinners can use that to their advantage. However, the boundaries are small and the outfield is quick, which can favour the batters since they get set. Dew will play a factor at the venue.

