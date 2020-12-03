Edgbaston [UK], December 3 (ANI): Birmingham Phoenix have retained eight players including overseas signing Adam Zampa and Ashleigh Gardner ahead of the Hundred's launch in 2021.

Four men's and four women's players have been retained by the club. Batter Adam Hose and bowlers Henry Brookes and Pat Brown have signed for the men's team while batters Ria Fackrell, Eve Jones and Marie Kelly will be part of the women's side.

Zampa is the second overseas player to commit to the men's Hundred for 2021, following Trent Rockets, while Gardner follows international team-mate Elyse Villani, West Indies' Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin, and New Zealand's Sophie Devine, who will be her captain at the Phoenix.

"I'm over the moon to know that I'm staying with Birmingham Phoenix and to help this new team mount a serious challenge in this first year of the Hundred," Zampa said.

"Birmingham is a fantastic city and I'm really looking forward to calling Edgbaston home. Hopefully, we can welcome crowds and our new fans to the ground because, having played against England at Edgbaston, I know that the atmosphere there is awesome," he added. (ANI)

