India (IND) will lock horns with Australia (AUS) in the 1st T20I of the three-match series. The game will be held at Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 4, 2020. India lost to Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series by 2-1. However, Virat Kohli and his men ended the series with a victory and few positive notes. Aaron Finch led Australia will look forward now to dominate India in the game's shortest format. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Dream11 team selection and recommended players as captain and vice-captain. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020.

India is currently ranked at no 3 positions in T2OI, while Australia is placed in the second position. Australia recently played against England in T20I series during the coronavirus pandemic where they lost by 2-1. India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the last ODI after posting a total of 302/5. In reply, Australia got restricted at 289 runs. Shardul Thakur bagged three wickets in that game and had a figure of 3/51 in 10 overs. While Hardik Pandya was awarded Man of the Match for his blistering knock of 92 runs from 76 balls. India vs Australia, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for IND vs AUS, 1st T20I 2020 at Manuka Oval.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

KL Rahul is a wicket-keeper batsman and does a good job behind the wicket. Also, Rahul is in great form in T20s as in Indian Premier League 2020 he was awarded the orange cup for scoring maximum runs. KL Rahul has scored 1127 runs in T20Is with an average of 45.65 which include two centuries and eleven half-centuries. KL Rahul will indeed help you fetch 2x points for your fantasy team.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is one of the best all-rounders in the T20I format. This Aussie player has the capability to take the game away from the opponent single-handedly. Maxwell also takes crucial wickets and without a doubt a class-fielder. It would be wise to choose Maxwell as your vice-captain to fetch 1.5 x points for your fantasy team.

IND vs AUS Likely Playing XIs

IND Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

AUS Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc/Andrew Tye, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

