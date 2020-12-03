Following the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, India and Australia now take on each other in the T2I0s. The three-match T20I series begins on December 04 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Australia won the ODI series 2-1 and will be looking to continue their domination in the shorter format as well. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming online and on which channel the T20 match will be telecast live, you can continue reading. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Canberra.

Having won the third and last ODI, the Men in Blue will be looking to continue their newly found winning mojo and take their form to the shorter format of the game. Virat Kohli and Co will be keen to do well in the shorter format and clinch the series.

On Which TV Channel India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 will telecast the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 live on TV in SD and HD as well. DD Sports will telecast the match live on DD Free Dish and DTT platform. India vs Australia, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for IND vs AUS, 1st T20I 2020 at Manuka Oval.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

As Sony Pictures Networks holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform SonyLiv will provide live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020. Apart from it, Sony’s sports channels are available on Jio TV and Airtel Xstream mobile apps as well.

