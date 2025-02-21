Pune, Feb 21 (PTI) Sneha Singh played a brilliant bogey-free five-under 66 to pip Vani Kapoor at the finish line in the third leg to grab her second straight title in the 2025 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.

Vani, who had a similar 66 a day earlier, faltered in the final round with a one-over 72 at the Poona Club Golf Course.

Sneha, who trailed by five at the start, capped the week with a monster 25-footer for the fifth and winning birdie of the day.

For Sneha, who is coached by her father Sanjay, it was a milestone as she won her tenth title on the WGAI.

"Getting to 10 (titles) is indeed great. To win twice in three starts is a big morale booster,” said Sneha.

Sneha birdied the first and the ninth as Vani had three bogeys and two birdies. At the turn, Sneha from being five shots behind at the start, had cut the lead to just two.

With none of the others making a charge, Sneha kept closing in on Vani with a birdie on the 10h and there was just one shot between them. When Vani dropped a shot on the 12th, they were level at 4-under for the tournament.

Sneha moved ahead for the first time with a birdie on the 14th, but Vani caught up on the very next hole, the 15th to tie for the lead. The duo parred the 16th and the 17th.

Even as a play-off looked likely, Sneha holed a 25-feet uphill putt for a final birdie. Vani managed only a par. That gave Sneha a second win in as many starts.

While Sneha and Vani were battling it out for the top prize, Amandeep Drall (75) slipped to tied fifth, and Hitaashee Bakshi with a bogey free 2-under 69 finished sole third.

Vidhatri Urs (70) finished sole fourth with three birdies against two bogeys.

Behind the fifth placed Amandeep was Kriti Chowhan in sixth place and Seher Atwal was seventh.

Amateur Mannat Brar and Agrima Manral were tied for eighth and four players including first round leader, Shweta Mansingh, Durga Nittur, Shagun Narain and Neha Tripathi rounded off the Top-10.

Sneha was tied fifth in the opening event of the season in Golmuri and then won the second leg in Tollygunge. She is now on top of the Hero Women's Order of Merit with winnings of Rs 4,48,400 and Rhea Purvi, who was 17th this week in Pune, was second with Rs 2,73,000.

Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall and Kriti Chowhan are placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The fourth leg will be held at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, Mumbai next week and Sneha will be looking for a hat-trick of wins. PTI

