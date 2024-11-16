Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Gonasika, the Men's team based out of Vizag in the upcoming revamped Hockey India League (HIL), has onboarded Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the brand ambassador for the team in the first season.

The team led by legends of the sport, head coach Jagbir Singh and Mentor MM Somaya, will kick off the HIL in the opening fixture against Delhi SG Pipers on December 28, at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Also Read | Oman vs Netherlands 3rd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch OMA vs NED Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood's most iconic actors, known for his roles in films like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' and 'Vaastav' stated that it is a privilege to support the team.

"I am incredibly honoured to stand before you today as the brand Ambassador of Team Gonasika. It's a privilege to support this fantastic team as they embark on their journey in the Hockey India League. I want to extend my heartfelt admiration to Tarini Prasad Mohanty and his son Abrid Mohanty, whose passion and vision have brought this team to life. Their commitment to promoting hockey and empowering young talent is truly inspiring. I'm also thrilled to be a part of this family, supporting their team to make Gonasika Vizag, a powerhouse in the league," Sanjay Dutt commented on the association as quoted from a press release.

Also Read | India vs China, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: How To Watch IND vs CHN Hockey Match Online on TV Channels?.

"I would also like to acknowledge the unwavering support of two people who are like my brothers, Ramesh DP Das and Stevin Shipping. We have the legendary former Indian captain of the Indian men's hockey team Dilip Tirkey to guide us, advise us and drive us in the path of glory. As a part of the Gonasika Vizag family, I am excited to be there at the opening ceremony on December 28, cheering our team together. Let's rally behind our players, and bring pride to Vizag. Thank you all and go team Gonasika," he added.

Gonasika put together a formidable squad at the HIL Auction last month. Manpreet and Mandeep are the most significant Indian players in the squad, along with former Indian Men's Hockey Team players Birendra Lakra, SV Sunil, SL Uthappa, and Nikkin Thimmaiah. They also have highly regarded young Indian players like Araijeet Singh Hundal and Vishnukant Singh.

The overseas players in the squad include FIH Rising Star of the Year 2022 Timothee Clement, Australian Timothy Howard, and a big contingent from Great Britain including Oliver Payne, Jack Waller, Jacob Draper, Lee Morton, and Struan Walker.

Tarini Prasad Mohanty, the owner of Gonasika, expressed his excitement saying, "We are thrilled to have Sanjay Dutt as our brand ambassador. His association with Gonasika brings an added layer of enthusiasm and energy to our team. Sanjay's larger-than-life persona and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our players and fans alike. Our team is a perfect blend of experienced veterans and young talents, both domestic and international. We are looking forward to an exciting season ahead and are committed to providing our players with the best environment to excel. With the guidance of Coach Jagbir Singh and Mentor MM Somaya, we are confident that Gonasika will set new benchmarks in the Hockey India League." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)