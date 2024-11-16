Oman National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Live Steaming and Telecast Details: Oman will lock horns against Netherlands in the third and final T20I of the ongoing series on November 16. The Oman vs Netherlands match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, and will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The three-T20I series is locked at 1-1 with Oman winning the first match and the Netherlands making a comeback taking the second game. ICC Thwarts PCB’s Plan To Conduct Champions Trophy Tour in Disputed PoK Territories After Indian Cricket Team's Refusal to Travel to Pakistan: Reports.

Netherlands won the second T20I by 50 runs, after stopping Oman to 135 for 7, having made 185 for 6 while batting first. Skipper Scott Edwards led from the front hitting 99 off 55, with Timm van der Gugten and Colin Ackermann contributing by picking five wickets between them. It will be interesting to see which team comes on top under a high-pressure situation and clinches the OMA vs NED T20I Series 2024.

When is Oman vs Netherlands 3rd T20I 2024? Know the Date, Time and Venue?

The Oman national cricket team vs Netherlands national cricket team 3rd T20I 2024 will be played on November 16 and will be held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The OMA vs NED 3rd T20I 2024 will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Oman vs Netherlands 3rd T20I 2024 Match On TV?

Sadly, there is no official broadcast partner for Oman vs Netherlands T20I Series 2024 in India. The OMA vs NED 3rd T20I 2024 will not telecasted live in India. For OMA vs NED 3rd T20I live viewing options, check below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Oman vs Netherlands 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

With no official broadcast partners present for Oman vs Netherlands T20I Series 2024 in India, live streaming online will also be unavailable due to the absence of an OTT partner.

