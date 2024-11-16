India Women's National Hockey Team is on a three-match winning spree as they successfully secured victories over the South Korea Women's National Hockey Team, Thailand Women’s National Hockey, and the Malaysia Women's National Hockey Team. With these wins, India stands at the second spot in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 points table with China Women’s side leading the chart. The China Women’s National Hockey Team is also undefeated and has a better goal difference. Hockey India League Reveals Joshua Burt, Colin French As Technical Delegate, Umpire Manager for HIL 2024–2025 Edition.

Both India and China teams have already qualified for the semifinal and will be looking to enter the knock-out phases with a win. Both sides have performed extensively well and managed to create a number of chances and finish them off well. Defensively also they have performed well. It will be interesting to watch two top teams in action. Check out India vs China Women’s Hockey match details and viewing options.

When is India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Indian women's national hockey team will face the China women's national hockey team in the next Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match. The India vs China women's hockey match will be played at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, Bihar and it starts at 04:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 16.

Where to Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Fans can watch the India vs Thailand women's hockey match live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. India vs China hockey match live streaming online will be available on the Sony Sports 1 SD/HD and DD Sports TV channels. For India vs Thailand online viewing options, read below. Olympians Tie the Knot! India Men's and Women's Hockey Team Players Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik Get Engaged in Jalandhar.

How to Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Sports Network, is set to provide free live streaming online of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 events. Fans looking to watch the India vs China women's hockey match live streaming online can watch it on the SonyLIV app and website for a subscription fee.

