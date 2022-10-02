New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matwe Middelkoop beat Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the summit clash to claim the doubles title at the USD 1,019,855 ATP tennis tournament in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

The top seeded Indo-Dutch pair notched up a 6-2 6-4 win over the third seeded Gonzalez from Mexico and Argentina's Molteni in the final.

It was Bopanna's third title of the season. The 42-year-old Indian had won two titles this seasons with compatriot Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.

It was also the first ATP Tour title for Bopanna and Middelkoop as a team.

Bopanna and Middelkoop brought their best tennis in the final, powering through in straight sets to lift the ATP 250 trophy after one hour and 12 minutes.

The Indo-Dutch duo holds a 19-11 record as a team, including 16-10 this year. They also made the Roland Garros semi-finals and the championship match in Hamburg.

