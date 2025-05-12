Rome, May 12 (PTI) Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Czech partner Adam Pavlasek on Monday advanced to the second round of the men's doubles event at the Rome Masters here.

Bopanna and Pavlaski stunned sixth seeded pair of New Zealand's Michael Venus and Croatia's Nikola Mektic 4-6 7-6 (5) 10-4 in super tie-breaker to progress to the next round.

Bopanna and Pavlaski will next face Great Britain's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the next round.

But it was heartbreak for another Indian Yuki Bhambri. Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway crashed out in the opening round, losing 1-6 2-6 against fourth seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos on Sunday.

