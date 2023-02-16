By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Due to the G20 Summit and the wedding season, which resulted in a dearth of large blocks of five-star hotel rooms being reserved, Team India abruptly shifted their hotel in Delhi ahead of the second Test against Australia.

The second Test of the series will be held in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from February 17 to 21. Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. India have 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The Indian cricket team usually stays at Taj Palace or ITC Maurya in Delhi, but this time, they are staying in Hotel Leela in Karkarduma, according to the sources.

"This time team is staying in a different hotel which is in another part of Delhi, the hotel is in Karkarduma as we didn't get a stay in ITC Maurya or Taj. This happen because of the heavy wedding season and G20," a source told ANI.

Former India captain Virat Kohli isn't staying with the team. Kohli, whose family members reside in Delhi, decided to spend some quality time with his family for a few days at his house in Gurugram.

While India posted 400 runs in the first innings of the opening Test match against Australia, Kohli struggled mightily with the bat, scoring just 12 runs off of 26 balls.

Merely two sessions of play were needed to achieve a result on the third day of the first Test as India took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. After stretching their lead to over 200 runs, India bowled out Australia for 91 in about a session to win the Test by innings and 132 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was declared the Player of the Match for bowling figures of 7-81 and 70 runs with the willow.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner.

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

