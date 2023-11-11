Monchengladbach, Nov 11 (AP) Borussia Monchengladbach beat Wolfsburg 4-0 to continue its resurgence after a poor start to the German league season.

Gladbach did not win any of its first five games in what was its worst league start in more than a decade. But it has now won three of its last six in a run that includes only one defeat.

The home side faced little threat from a Wolfsburg team that started the day three points ahead of it in the Bundesliga.

Gladbach took the lead after 15 minutes when Tomáš Cvancara side-footed in from close range after Franck Honorat crossed from the right. It was the Czech striker's sixth goal in 12 games since signing from Sparta Prague this summer.

Cvancara almost made it two after 38 minutes but the second wasn't long in coming. Three minutes from halftime, Rocco Reitz got his first Bundesliga goal when he seized on a poor clearance from goalkeeper Koen Casteels and doubled the home side's lead.

Honorat made it three in the 63rd minute and then Alassane Pléa added a fourth seven minutes later to seal a commanding win.

The result allowed Gladbach to leapfrog Wolfsburg and move into ninth place in the table on goal difference. Both teams have 13 points from 11 games.

It was the fifth consecutive away defeat in the league for Wolfsburg. (AP)

