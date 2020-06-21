Bournemouth, Jun 21 (AP) Bournemouth remained stuck in the Premier League's relegation zone after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace in the teams' first game back after soccer's three-month shutdown.

Luka Milivojevic curled a free kick over the wall and into the top corner from 25 yards (meters) in the 12th minute, before Jordan Ayew finished off a flowing move involving Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt in the 23rd on Saturday.

Palace has now gone a club record of four Premier League games without conceding a goal.

While Palace moved up to ninth place, and just four points off fifth-place Manchester United in what is currently the final Champions League qualification spot, Bournemouth is in a relegation fight as it looks to secure top-flight soccer for a sixth season.

Bournemouth is third from last on 27 points, behind West Ham on goal difference. AP

