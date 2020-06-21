Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the best batsmen in the modern era and their record in all forms of cricket is nothing less than phenomenal. Owing to the duo’s consistent performances, the debate of who’s better between them still continues to be hot among the cricketing world. Recently, swashbuckling Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also presented his opinion on the popular topic. According to the left-handed batsmen, both the batsmen have contrasting batting style but both are mighty effective. The southpaw said that Rohit is invincible once he gets going while Kohli’s consistency is amazing. Shikhar Dhawan Says His Ouster From 2019 World Cup Gave Him Maximum 'Limelight' in His Career.

“Everyone is special and that’s how you create a team. Every individual is different. Individuality is very very important, that makes the team. Like Rohit, at the start, he takes his time and once he gets going, no one can beat him. On the other hand, Virat’s consistency and class, it’s amazing. I feel very lucky and grateful that I have been a part of this era.” Shikhar Dhawan was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Talking about his comeback onto the field, Dhawan said he’s confident of making a brilliant comeback onto the field and is already visualizing playing great knocks.

“I am looking forward to that and I am preparing quite strongly for that. Mentally, I am already there, I visualize that I am already playing greats knocks, I am in great touch. That will help me when I go and play in reality. That’s the mental exercise that I apply. Once the government allows, we will go and play and you will see us winning lots of matches for India,” the 34-year-old added.

The 2013 Champions Trophy winner was last seen during India vs Australia ODI series earlier this year. He sustained a shoulder injury in the third and last ODI of the series and was ruled out of the whole New Zealand tour. Nevertheless, he was set to make a comeback during South Africa vs India ODI series but that tour got cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

