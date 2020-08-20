Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Two-time Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer Manoj Kumar on Thursday requested Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to consider his coach, Rajesh Kumar Rajound, for this year's Dronacharya Award.

"I was hoping that my coach will be honoured with the Dronacharya award this year but this year as well, he was overlooked. I want to make an appeal to the Sports Minister to look at my coach's struggle," Kumar told ANI.

"I have achieved so much and participated in the Olympics twice, only with the help of my coach and that too without any sponsorship or help. I received Arjuna award because of him and I want him to be honoured with the Dronacharya award," he added.

National Sports Awards Selection Committee has recommended 13 names for this year's Dronacharya Award.

Also, Kumar on Wednesday had posted a series of tweets, requesting Rijiju to look into the 'matter of Dronacharya Award names announced for the year'.

"Respected @KirenRijiju ji I, Manoj Kumar, 2 time Olympian and 2time Commonwealth Medalist (Gold and Bronze) having immense faith in you and hoping for a positive response of my this humble request you to once see into the matter of Dronacharya Award names announced for the year," he wrote.

In another tweet, Kumar wrote, "I request you to consider the achievement of my @Rkrajound and help him in getting his achievements recognised as you our last hope in this matter." (ANI)

