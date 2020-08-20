Chennai Super Kings player and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and his wife Imari Visser welcomed the birth of their second daughter on Thursday (August 20, 2020). The 36-year-old revealed that they have decided to name their baby girl Zoey. Du Plessis had married his long-time girlfriend Imari Visser in 2013 and the couple are also proud parents to three-year-old Amelie du Plessis who was born on June 23, 2017. IPL 2020 Players’ Update: Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi Set to Join Chennai Super Kings Squad on September 1.

The former South Africa skipper took to his Instagram to break the news to his fans. ‘The Miracle of a new life coming into this world makes me stop and just be in awe of creation and how perfectly and wonderfully we’re created. Welcome Zoey to this wonderfull world. We will love you unconditionally and I will protect with everything I have . Love you [sic]’ Faf du Plessis wrote. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni for Indian Premier League Season 13.

See Post

The 36-year-old was with his wife during the birth of the couple’s second child as he had taken permission from the South Africa board to miss their training camp which took place earlier this week. The culture camp will be held in Skukuza from 18-22 August 2020 with team performance being the main area to be worked on.

The South African cricketer will soon join Chennai Super Kings in UAE ahead of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League which begins next month. CSK held a six-day training camp earlier thee week at the MA Chidambaram stadium which started on August 15.

The three-time IPL champions will leave for UAE from Chennai on August 21 with Proteas players Faf Du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi expected to join them on September 1. IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19, 2020. With stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah hosting all the matches behind closed doors.

