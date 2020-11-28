New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will hold its elections on December 18, a process due for the past three months but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, BFI Secretary General Jay Kowli said a notification has been issued for the polls and the Annual General Meeting in Gurugram. The process of filing nominations will start after December 2, the day on which the electoral college will be finalised.

"We had to postpone the elections, that were scheduled to be held prior to September, for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Kowli said.

"We are now geared up to for the AGM as well as the Elections," he added.

The BFI is currently led by Ajay Singh, owner of airline company Spicejet. He took charge in 2016 following elections conducted under the supervision of the International Boxing Association.

It is being said that he might be challenged by BJP's Maharashtra leader Ashish Shelar in the upcoming elections but there is no official word on it as yet. The 48-year-old Shelar is the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

However, the exact status of the challenge Singh faces will only be known after the process of filing nominations begins next month.

"The BFI has already amended its Constitution to comply with the National Sports Code 2011 and we are confident that it will be a smooth affair," Kowli said.

