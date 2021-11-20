Bremen (Germany), Nov 20 (AP) Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant quit the club on Saturday over investigations into whether they used fake certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus.

Bremen managing director Frank Baumann said Anfang and Florian Junge “are taking responsibility and are helping to end the unrest that has arisen around the club and the team in the past few days.”

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Hassan Ali Bowl the Fastest Ball In Cricket History During BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2021?.

The Bremen prosecutors' office is looking into claims both coaches used fake coronavirus vaccine documentation. Second-division Bremen said on Friday that Anfang had denied any wrongdoing.

“I received both of my vaccinations in an official vaccination center and got the documents to prove it," Anfang had said in a club statement.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 in Kolkata.

“I very much hope that this matter will soon be cleared up.”

On Saturday, ahead of the team's game against Schalke, Anfang told Bremen he was quitting “due to the extremely stressful situation for the club, the team, my family and myself.”

Proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from a virus infection is needed in Germany for entry to many restaurants or other public places, depending on different states' rules.

Anfang took over as Bremen coach in June after the club was relegated from the Bundesliga following 40 years in the top division. Bremen is eighth in the second-division table.

Assistant coach Danjiel Zenkovic was to take charge for the game against Schalke. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)