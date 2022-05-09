Navi Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah finally rose to the occasion with a five-wicket haul to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 165 for nine against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Bumrah (5/10) starred with the ball, while Kumar Kartikeya (2/32) picked up two wickets as MI pulled things back after a fine start from KKR.

Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls) and Nitish Rana (43 off 26 balls) wasted good starts, while Ajinkya Rahane (25 off 24) too squandered an opportunity at the top for KKR.

Bumrah bowled a brilliant final over, giving away just one run as Rinku Singh (23 not out off 19) failed to open his arms.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/9 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10). PTI SSC

