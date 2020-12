Sydney, Dec 11 (PTI) India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scored his maiden first-class half-century on the opening day of the the pink ball warm-up match against Australia A here on Friday.

With his 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Also Read | Netizens Hail Jasprit Bumrah For Slamming Maiden First-Class 50 During IND A vs AUS A Day-Night Practice Game (Watch Video, Read Tweets).

On a day when the Indian batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah produced a stellar batting performance, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.

The 27-year-old reached the fifty milestone in style, dispatching a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 Draw: Who Could Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona & Other Teams Face in Knockouts?.

Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended at 194.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)