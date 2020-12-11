Ahead of India vs Australia, Border Gavaskar Series 2020, the players are preparing for the four-match Test games starting from December 17, 2020. Currently, the India A team is led by the Ajinkya Rahane is battling it out against Australia A. Jasprit Bumrah who is usually in the news for his killer spells had grabbed headlines for scoring a maiden first-class half-century. With this, he went on to become the highest scorer for the Indian side. Bumrah brought up 55 runs from 57 balls where he slammed six fours and couple of maximums. Post this, Bumrah became one of the top trends on social media. Jasprit Bumrah Scores Maiden First-Class Half-Century During India A vs Australia A Day-Night Practice Test.

The Twitterati took to social media had hailed the Indian pacer and showered praises on him. The Indian team got bundled out on 194 runs with Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill scoring 40 and 43 runs respectively. Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha and Navdeep Saini scored 5,0,4 respectively. So Bumrah's inning came in as a breather. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Jasprit Bumrah reaches his maiden first-class fifty with a SIX in the practice match against Australia A 👀pic.twitter.com/WGrG4fQnyD — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2020

Well played

Bumrah well played unbeaten 55* at last india put some respectable total on board 194. Its happened only bcz last wicket partnership both bumrah & Siraj added 71 runs. Indian top order & middle order fail. Kohli & pujara not playing. — Surinder (@navsurani) December 11, 2020

2020

Wouldn't have imagined in my wildest dream.. Afterall it 2020 things. Bumarh hitting a six to complete a fifty...🤣❤️ — Ritesh (@risu_kr) December 11, 2020

Last one

No whenever bumarah comes to bat,bowlers be like😂: pic.twitter.com/ZB5RWxx91H — Dhairya Tripathi (@dhairya_c_t) December 11, 2020

It would be interesting to see how the Indian bowers restrict the Australian batsman. The match is currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

