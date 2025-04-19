London, Apr 19 (AP) Leeds and Burnley remain favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League after both teams won again to remain tied on points at the top of the Championship table.

Burnley won at nine-man Watford 2-1 and Leeds, which leads the league on goal difference, beat Oxford United 1-0 on Friday.

With three rounds remaining, both clubs are five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United, which beat Cardiff 2-0.

The top two gain automatic promotion to the Premier League and the next four go into the playoffs. AP

