Madrid [Spain], December 19 (ANI): Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday emerged triumphant over Tai Tzu Ying to win the women's singles title at the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huvela.

The Japanese shuttler wrapped up the match in straight games by 14-21, 11-21 against the world number one Tai Tzu Ying in just 39 minutes.

Also Read | Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Thrash Japan 6-0 to Round-Robin Stage on a High.

Chinese Taipei shuttler was visibly not at her fighting best as world number two took the first game by a comfortable margin.

Yamaguchi who was more precise with her shuttle placement than Tai Tzu Ying, continued to dominate as she wrapped up the second game without any resistance.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the mixed doubles final, Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai defeated Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino by 21-13, 21-14. The Thai pair won the final easily to clinch gold.

This was the fifth straight tournament win for the Thai pair this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)