Paris [France], August 28 (ANI): The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto made it to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships by knocking off the two-time World Championships medalists pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in their round of 16 clash on Thursday.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Kapila and Crasto had kick-started their campaign in the second round. The two-time World Championships bronze medalist Hong Kong pair was off to a fine start in this third round match, capturing a closely-fought first game by 19-21. However, the resolve and determination of the Indian pair was too strong as they captured the next two games by 21-15, 21-15, sending the fifth-ranked pair out of the competition.

Now, their contest in the quarterfinals will be the pair of Linden Wang and Eva Wang.

Earlier, Kapila and Castro overwhelmed Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan from Ireland.

The Indian duo hardly broke a sweat and wrapped up the contest with a 21-11, 21-16 victory in 35 minutes.

They dominated the opening game and then quickly built a 12-8 lead in the second. The Indian pair had a scare after Kapila tumbled and appeared in pain while clutching his knee. He returned to the court and did not show any sign of pain as he moved to the Round of 16 with a victory in straight sets.

For India, the two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and popular men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action on Thursday as well. Sindhu will now square off against World No. 2 and reigning China Open champion Wang Zhi Yi.

Sindhu advanced to the round of 16 on Wednesday, ranked 15th in the world, and ousted 40th-ranked Karupathevan Letshanaa in straight sets with a 21-19, 21-15 in a contest that lasted for 43 minutes.

Also, 'Sat-Chi' made it to the round of 16 by defeating Chinese Taipei's Kuang Heng Liu and Po Han Yang. Satwik and Chirag took 43 minutes to topple the Chinese Taipei duo with a 22-20 and 21-13 victory. (ANI)

