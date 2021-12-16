Madrid [Spain], December 16 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday entered into the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva.

Srikanth defeated China's Lu Guang Zu in straight sets 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 40 minutes.

On the other hand, the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bowed out of the tournament.

The India duo lost against Malaysian pair Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 20-22, 21-18, 15-21, in a match that lasted for 68 minutes.

Earlier in the day, defending champion PV Sindhu clinched victory against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-14 21-18 and stormed into the quarter-finals, while women's doubles pair of Ashwani Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the tournament.

Later in the tournament, HS Prannoy will be going against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke, while Lakshya Sen will be squaring off with Kevin Cordon. (ANI)

