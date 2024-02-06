New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday lauded Indian U19 batter Sachin Dhas for his knock, saying that the batter's "coil and bat swing" reminds of West Indies star batter Shai Hope.

The Indian U19s survived a top-order collapse and rode on masterful knocks from skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas to reach the final of the showpiece event with a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at Benoni on Tuesday.

Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Can see so much of Shai Hope in Sachin Dhas's coil and bat swing. Wonderful composure and poise to this partnership between Sachin and Uday . #U19WorldCup."

Hope, the current West Indies ODI skipper has played for WI across all formats, having scored 7,396 runs in 188 international games with 18 centuries and 32 fifties. In the ODIs, he is a modern-era great for his team, having scored 5,177 runs in 124 matches at an average of 50.26. He has scored 16 tons and 25 fifties in 119 innings. His best score is 170.

Sachin is the third-highest run-getter in the tournament so far, scoring 294 runs in six matches at an average of 73.50, with a century and a fifty. His best score is 116.

Coming to the match, India put the South Africa U19 team to bat first. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (76 in 102 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Richard Seletswane (64 in 100 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) hit crucial half-centuries. South Africa made 244/7 in 50 overs.

Raj Limbani (3/60) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Musheer Khan (2/43), Saumy Pandey (1/38) and Naman Tiwari (1/52) also were among the wickets for India.

In the chase of 245 runs, India was reduced to 32/4. But Sachin Dhas (96 in 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and skipper Uday Saharan (81 in 124 balls, with six fours) helped India back in the game with a brilliant 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Though India lost three wickets towards the end, Limbani (13*) kept his nerves and won India the game, securing them another final.

Kwena Maphanka (3/32) and Tristan Luus (3/37) were the pick of the bowlers for Proteas.

Saharan was given the 'Player of the Match' for his calm and composed half-century. (ANI)

