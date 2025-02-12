Colombo, Feb 12 (AP) Charith Asalanka scored a career-best 127 to help Sri Lanka beat Australia by 49 runs in the opener of a two-match One-Day International cricket series here on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 214 in 46 overs after Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat first at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Asalanka played a captain's innings and carried his team with his fourth ODI hundred in his 72nd game.

Also Read | UP Warriorz Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of UP-W in Women’s Premier League Season 3.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 165 runs in 33.5 overs.

Fast bowler Spencer Johnson (2-44) quickly provided Australia with its first breakthrough, having opener Pathum Nissanka caught behind in the first over of the match. Opening partner Avishka Fernando fell in the next over when he was caught by Australia captain Steve Smith off fast bowler Aaron Hardie, who took 2-13 in six overs.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MCFC vs FCG Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Kusal Mendis (19), Kamindu Mendis (5) and Janith Liyanage (11) fell in quick succession to leave the hosts precariously placed on 55 runs for five wickets.

But Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage's 67-run partnership off 68 deliveries for the sixth wicket provided Sri Lanka with a base for a competitive total.

Wellalage made a useful 30 off 34, including a six and two boundaries, before being caught by Smith off spinner Matthew Short.

Sri Lanka looked in trouble again at 135-8 after losing two more quick wickets, but No. 10 batter Eshan Malinga came to Asalanka's assistance by keeping his captain company in a 79-run ninth wicket stand in which he contributed just one run.

Asalanka hit 127 off 126 deliveries, including five sixes and 14 fours.

Fast medium Sean Abbott took 3-61.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando struck in the first over of Australia's chase by trapping Short lbw with no score on the board. In his second over he had Jake Fraser-McGurk caught and bowled. Cooper Connolly and Smith, too, were dismissed quickly to leave Australia at 31-4.

Alex Carey and Manus Labuschagne added 52 for the fifth wicket at around a run-a-ball pace

Labuschagne was out lbw by Maheesh Theekshana and in the following over Carey also departed, caught by Nissanka in the deep for 41 which effectively ended his team's chances.

Theekshana took 4-40 while Fernando and Wellalage had two wickets each

Australia rested front-line players Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell. Sri Lanka made one change from its last ODI against New Zealand in Auckland in January -- Wellalage replaced Chamindu Wickramasinghe.

The series is a warmup for the Australians ahead of the Champions Trophy to be played later this month in Pakistan. Sri Lanka did not qualify for the tournament.

Australia won the recently concluded Test series 2-0. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)