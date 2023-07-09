London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Young Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz said that he feels a lot more confident after escaping a tough challenge by Nicolas Jarry on Saturday at the ongoing Wimbledon championships, saying that he dreams to play the tournament final against Serbian legend Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz worked his way to reach the fourth round after an attacking bombardment from Chilean Jarry to advance at the ongoing Wimbledon 2023. Competing under the roof on Centre Court, it took a lot of hard work for Spaniard to register a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 win over spirited Jarry in a match that lasted for three hours and 56 minutes.

"This match gave me a lot of confidence today. I feel really comfortable on that court. I feel [I have] a lot of confidence right now," said Alcaraz in post-match press conference as quoted by ATP.

Alcaraz entered Wimbledon as a world number one player. If he meets Djokovic in the title clash, the top spot in men's tennis will be up for grabs. The Spain star himself hopes that this match turns out to be a reality. However, for it, he has to overcome Matteo Berrettini in the next round.

"Not only tennis fans [and] sports fans want the final. Myself as well, honestly," he said.

"I have three rounds ahead. I am really focussed on the next round. It's [Matteo] Berrettini or [Alexander] Zverev. Both players have great tennis on grass," he said.

Later on Saturday, Matteo won against Zverev by 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5). Alcaraz said that the match will be a tough one.

"It is going to be a really tough one. But obviously, my dream is to play a final here. Even better if it is Novak," he said.

In his last outing at Wimbledon last year, Alcaraz achieved a fourth-round finish and was defeated by Jannik Sinner. It was his Centre Court debut and now Alcaraz is beginning to add his own chapters to the legend of the stadium.

"I watched a lot of videos, a lot of matches from legends playing on that beautiful court. Knowing that I am going to be in the history, in the books, playing on that court for me is something I will never forget," he said.

"Honestly, on the side at 40-all when I returned the forehand, I remembered the first match that Roger Federer won on that court against [Pete] Sampras, winning with a return passing shot from the forehand. I remember every time. I said to myself, 'I want to play that return every point. It is something that for me is crazy to remember, to live that experience as well," he said. (ANI)

