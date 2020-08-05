London, Aug 5 (AP) American golf player John Catlin and his caddie Nathan Mulrooney have been removed from this week's English Championship by the European Tour after they breached its COVID-19 protocol.

The European Tour said in a statement on Wednesday that the pair dined at a local restaurant on Tuesday evening outside the tournament bubble, "hence compromising the Tour's health guidelines, and were withdrawn from the tournament with immediate effect as a result."

Also Read | PAK 51/2 in 25 Overs | Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates 1st Test 2020 Day 1: Hosts Remove Abid Ali, Azhar Ali in First Session.

In comments published by the European Tour, Catlin offered apologies for his behaviour.

"I apologise to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgement," he said.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Thanks Doctors and Nurses of Akansha Hospital for Bringing His Baby in This World.

"I understand the European Tour's decision and accept the sanction."

Catlin will be replaced in the tournament at Hanbury Manor by South African Wilco Nienaber. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)