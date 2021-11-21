Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and young batter Ishan Kishan are going to South Africa with India A team for the three red ball four-day Test matches.

Deepak and Ishan are currently in Kolkata for the third T20I against New Zealand.

"Yes, Deepak and Ishan have been drafted to the squad. They will finish the match in Kolkata and link up with the A team before they leave for South Africa," a senior BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI.

It is understood that Ishan is being sent because Chetan Sharma led committee by mistake had kept only one wickekeeper for 'A' tour in Railways' Upendra Yadav.

"They needed a second keeper and who better than Ishan who probably now would be first keeper and rightly so," another official said.

Deepak hadn't played a lot of red ball cricket but with his ability to swing the ball, selectors want to keep him busy.

Gujarat top-order batter Priyank Panchal will lead the India A squad for the tour of South Africa beginning from November 23.

The tour comprises three four-day matches to be be played in Bloemfontein.

