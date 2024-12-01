New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): As Team India prepares for the pink-ball day-night second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval, all eyes will be on star India batter Virat Kohli, who has not only regained his form and confidence following a fine century at Perth but also holds an incredible record at the venue.

After a heavy 295-run win at Perth's Optus Stadium which also included a 'King Kohli' special, Team India will be heading to Adelaide with a physical and mental edge over Australians, with an aim to overcome the demons of the 2020 pink-ball Test at the venue, in which India was skittled out for just 36 runs, their lowest Test score.

In four Tests at the venue, Virat has scored 509 runs in eight innings at an average of 63.62, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 141.

One more century could see him leapfrog England's Jack Hobbs for most Test centuries at this venue by a visiting batter, with both having scored three centuries at Adelaide.

When all format statistics are taken into account, Virat becomes an even bigger monster at Adelaide, a venue has witnessed him script some memorable highs in his career. In 11 international matches and 15 innings here, Virat has scored 957 runs at an average of 73.61, with five centuries and four fifties and best score of 141.

Virat already holds the record for most international runs and centuries by a visiting batter at Adelaide Oval.

The 36-year-old has experienced some major career highlights at this venue. Be it his maiden Test century which sealed his spot in the team following some initial poor outings against West Indies and Australia back in 2012, his twin centuries in his first match as Test captain during the 2014 series that included a statement-making 141 during a 364-run chase or a memorable knock of 90* in 55 balls in January 2016, an year considered as his peak, Virat has offered plenty of memories to himself and his fans for looking back to.

Also, Virat has a fine record against the pink-ball, having played all of India's four pink-ball matches so far. In six innings so far, he has scored 277 runs at an average of 46.16, with a century and fifty. His knock of 136* against Bangladesh in 2019 at Kolkata is the only century by an Indian in a pink-ball Test.

The veteran comes into the Adelaide Test as perhaps India's biggest match-winner in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions. Across these venues in winning efforts, Virat has scored the highest runs for India, with 811 runs in 10 Tests and 20 innings at an average of 42.68, with two wins and four fifties. His best score is 103 during a 203-run win over England at Nottingham in 2018.

After having overcome a lean patch of form with a century at Perth, Virat would be raring to continue his golden run in Australia and at the Adelaide Oval.

The second pink-ball Test match will kickstart from December 6 onwards. (ANI)

